Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.17 or 0.07378771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00258759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00775154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00601253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00080373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00381021 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

