ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,453.80 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $450,453.80 and approximately $45.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010864 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00231994 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

