ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $212.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.46 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $772.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $79,315.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $140,710.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 68.0% in the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 828,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 252,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,340,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,912. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.