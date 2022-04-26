Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,358,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $125,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 361,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in Corning by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 932,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

