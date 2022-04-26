Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

