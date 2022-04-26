Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.
About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.