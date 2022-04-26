CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 2,669,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CoStar Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

