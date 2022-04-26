Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 339,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Coty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 247,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

