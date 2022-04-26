Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CPG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.55. 4,077,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,071. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$10.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

