Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 235,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 247,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.03 million and a PE ratio of -122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

