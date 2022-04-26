Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. Croda International has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

