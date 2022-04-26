Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded down $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. Crown has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.08.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Crown by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

