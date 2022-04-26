Crowns Market Capitalization Tops $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

