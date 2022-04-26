DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $195.16 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $195.16 million and $4.61 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.42 or 0.07354414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,903,689 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.