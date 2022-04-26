Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 10.4%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) fell 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.84. 215,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 840,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage Co. ( OTCMKTS:DTST Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

