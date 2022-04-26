Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 10.4%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) fell 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.84. 215,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 840,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 0.67.
About Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.