Datamine (DAM) One Day Volume Hits $268.00

Datamine (DAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $184,199.90 and $268.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00263031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $721.66 or 0.01883579 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204,714 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

