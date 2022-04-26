DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,359. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.