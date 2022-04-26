DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Shares Up 1.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.31. 22,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.