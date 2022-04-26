DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 2,317,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

