DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 1,150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FDX stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,761. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.60. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $197.70 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

