DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 30.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 52,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

