DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 4,389 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 91.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,583. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

