DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 245,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,961. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

