DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

