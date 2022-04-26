DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 16,045 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil comprises about 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.05% of Telefônica Brasil worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,835. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

