DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

NYSE V traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.92. 124,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.05. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

