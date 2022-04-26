DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 5,000 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 317,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

