DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 6,560 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,694. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

