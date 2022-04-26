Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,614. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several research firms have commented on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $366,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

