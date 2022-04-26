Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of EW stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 3,434,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

