Elrond Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $148.04 or 0.00385531 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $113.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00180860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,850,008 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

