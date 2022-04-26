Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.27. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 53,349 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.