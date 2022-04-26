Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.89 ($17.08).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.74) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.45) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.55 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €12.94 ($13.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.89. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

