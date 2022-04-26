Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

