Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.
About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Diversified (SYTE)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.