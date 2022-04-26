EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. 23,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,371. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

