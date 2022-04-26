EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price target for the company.

Shares of EQRX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $35,805,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $294,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

