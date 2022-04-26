EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price target for the company.
Shares of EQRX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
About EQRx (Get Rating)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.