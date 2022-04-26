Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,324. Equifax has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.