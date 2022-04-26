Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,309. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.70. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.41 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

