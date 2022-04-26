EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1,001.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00321781 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 348% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,520,855,988 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

