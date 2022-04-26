Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.95. Evolus shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,136 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

