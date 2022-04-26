extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $42,215.82

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $42,215.82 and $1,389.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.72 or 0.99877416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00246954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00155649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00319499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

