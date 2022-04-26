Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,346 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

