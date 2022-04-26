Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

