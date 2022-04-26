Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.