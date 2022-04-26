Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 85 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $165.79. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

