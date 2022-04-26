Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.