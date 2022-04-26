First Trust Advisors LP Buys 52,670 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $107,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

CB stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. 1,620,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

