First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of IQVIA worth $118,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.53.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $21.73 on Tuesday, reaching $206.43. 104,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,367. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.61 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.