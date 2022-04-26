First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $325,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

