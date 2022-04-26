First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.67 Billion Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688,551 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Cisco Systems worth $1,666,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 852,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,484. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.