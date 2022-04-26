First Trust Advisors LP Has $110.50 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Nutanix worth $110,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 866,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

